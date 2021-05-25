WATCH LIVE: Balloon release, tribute held for George Floyd in Houston

HOUSTON – It was a year ago today George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer, sparking an international movement and demands for change.

Houstonians and community leaders gathered Tuesday afternoon at Cuney Homes for a balloon release held by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee along with a tribute located along Truxillo Street until 6 p.m.

Councilmember Carolyn Evans-Shabazz forges ahead with a new computer lab unveiling in her district to honor George Floyds childhood community. The new and improved computer lab provided will allow Cuney Home residents to have access to online education and job resources desperately needed in lower-income apartment communities.