Taylor Swift reveals how she cut her hand during Houston Eras Tour show

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

HOUSTON – Not even a bloody hand could stop Taylor Swift from delivering a top-notch performance for her Houston Swifties this weekend.

After performing three back-to-back shows at the NRG Stadium this weekend, the singer-songwriter took to her Instagram account to explain to fans how she cut her hand while backstage at one of the concerts.

“Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston and I’m waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had. Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all - seriously can’t wait for Atlanta ☺️ PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely - tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change - braced my fall with my palm. It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood 😘,” wrote Swift.

The explanation came after hundreds of fans took to social media to express their concern for the singer after her hand was spotted bloody and obviously injured during her performance.

Despite the nasty fall and cut, the Grammy winner continued on with her show performing “Wonderland,” “You’re Not Sorry,” “A Place in This World,” “Today Was a Fairytale,” “Begin Again” and “Cold as You” during her Houston set.

