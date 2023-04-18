Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ Tour in Houston: What you need to know before you ‘Shake it off’ at NRG Stadium

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MARCH 31: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at AT&T Stadium on March 31, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

HOUSTON – Are you ready for it, H-Town?!

Taylor Swift is about to ‘Shake it off’ at NRG Stadium for her three-show series this weekend. And based on social media posts from the star, it’s beyond your “Wildest Dreams.”

Before arriving at NRG Stadium with your “Lover,” make sure you’re aware of what to expect before the show, or else there may be some “Bad Blood.”

Here’s what to expect at NRG Park this weekend:

Are tickets still available?

Don’t expect to buy tickets from Ticketmaster this week. -- The website says they are completely sold out online.

However for third-party sites such as Stubhub, Seat Geek, and Vivid Seats, you’re looking at prices of at least $600.

Parking?

Parking at all NRG Park lots (Blue, Yellow, Green, Orange, Red, Purple) are available on a first-come, first-served basis at $40.

Go here for more information.

I’m not planning to park. How do we get to NRG?

There are ways to get to NRG without parking:

Taxis and rideshares such as Uber and Lyft are located near Gate 2 of the Orange Lot.

You can also take the METRORail Red Line to the Stadium Park/Astrodome stop. Rides are $1.25 one way. Click here for more information.

Taking your bike to NRG? There are bike racks located near the stadium. Click here for a map.

What is NRG’s bag policy?

NRG has a strict clear bag policy that allows attendees to carry a clear, plastic bag or a clutch purse into the event.

The following policy states what types of bags are approved:

Clear plastic bags no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. Here’s an example.

One gallon clear plastic Ziploc bag (or similar).

Small clutch purse no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. An example can be found here.

What can’t I bring to NRG?

See a list of prohibited items here.

What songs are we expected to hear from Taylor Swift?

The concert, according to fans, is an exploration of Swift’s music throughout the years from her albums “Speak Now” to her latest one “Midnights.”

Rumor has it that Swift may perform some “surprise songs” during the show.

According to setlist.fm, these are some of her songs we should expect to hear throughout the weekend:

“You Need to Calm Down”

“Lover”

“You Belong To Me”

“Shake It Off”

“22″

RELATED CONTENT:

Taylor Swift kicks off US Eras Tour at Super Bowl stadium

Ticketmaster fiasco - US Senators expected to grill ticket company after last year’s breakdown during sale of Taylor Swift tickets

Ticketmaster cancels public sale of Taylor Swift tour, citing high demand of tickets

Shake it off? Parents come up short for Taylor Swift tickets

Taylor Swift adds 2 more Houston dates for ‘Eras’ tour; Here’s what you need to know about the presale