Ticketmaster cancels public sale of Taylor Swift tour, citing high demand of tickets

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Ticketmaster announced in a tweet on Thursday it had canceled the public sale of tickets to Taylor Swift’s “The Eras” Tour.

“Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” Ticketmaster wrote in the tweet.

The news comes after a highly frustrating, sometimes heartbreaking pre-sale rush among fans for tickets. Those seeking tickets were subjected to hours-long wait times and a website that sometimes crashed, sending them back to the beginning of a virtual queue with thousands ahead of them.

