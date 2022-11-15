Ticketmaster says it’s experiencing ‘historically unprecedented demand’ with fans trying to buy presale tickets to Taylor Swift concert

Taylor Swift accepts the award for best longform video for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)" at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

HOUSTON – Ticketmaster announced that fans are experiencing issues with its website after launching TaylorSwiftTix presale tickets Tuesday afternoon.

The company said there has been a “historically unprecedented demand with millions” of fans showing up to buy tickets to her “The Eras” Tour.

According to Ticketmaster’s update, hundreds of thousands of tickets have already been sold. The rest of the public can get tickets starting Nov. 18, the Associated Press reported.

Those who are experiencing trouble and in a queue are asked to “hang tight” as the queues are moving.

In addition to the already-announced concert scheduled for April 22, 2023, the ‘Anti-Hero’ singer added 17 more shows to her tour, including two more at Houston’s NRG Stadium: one on April 21, and another on April 23.