Concert safety plans to consider before going to Taylor Swift concert

HOUSTON – Taylor Swift has been singing chart-topping songs for almost two decades. The Eras Tour has a lot of hits to cover, making the concert several hours long.

Kelsey-Seybold Dr. Amelia Averyt gave tips on how to stay safe during the concert and how to plan for the best experience.

Plan Transportation

It goes without saying, you should plan for a sober ride to and from the concert.

You can also plan for parking or public transportation ahead of time. Those plans can keep you safe (and may change what shoes you wear).

Take a break

Try not to stand the whole time since standing in one place with minimal movement can be hurtful.

“If we’re not moving our legs, our blood can pool in the bottom of our legs and make us feel dizzy,” Dr. Averyt warns.

This is especially worrisome since some of the seating is high up and next to steep steps.

Designate a spot to meet in case of emergency

Find a meetup spot in the event of an emergency in case your group gets separated. Remember, in large crowds cellphones don’t always work.

“If it were to happen that you needed to exit the stadium as fast as possible, it’s important to know ahead of time where you’re going to go, how you’re going to get there, and who you’re going to meet up with once you get there,” Dr. Averyt said.

Eat a healthy meal, drink lots of water

“Eating a healthy meal, making sure we get some proteins, some complex carbohydrates something on your stomach to give you energy throughout the very long concert,” Averyt suggested. “You do want to stay hydrated too because once you’re at the concert, access to hydration like lots of water may be a little bit hard to come by.”

Protect your hearing

If you hear ringing in your ears after the concert, that means your ears sustained some damage. It happens at a lot of concerts.

Dr. Averyt said if you’re concerned about protecting your hearing, consider taking noise-reduction headphones, even if you just use them sporadically throughout the concert.

Kid-sized noise-canceling headphones are available at a lot of sporting goods stores.

Have identification on children

If your children are too young to know your phone number and address, have them wear an ID bracelet or put that information in their pocket.