Taylor Swift, here’s how to have the ‘The Best Day’ in Houston

HOUSTON – Taylor Swift, “Long Story Short,” “it’s time to go” defy your “Wildest Dreams” on an “Enchanted” tour of Houston during your “Stay Stay Stay.” H-Town, Space City, “Call It What You Want,” here’s how to have “The Best Day” in our city. “...Ready For it?”

Here ya go:

🏊‍♀️ Escape a “Cruel Summer” — Enjoy the ride while floating on the world’s largest Texas-shaped lazy river, situated on the roof of the downtown Marriott Marquis Houston.

🪷 “You Need To Calm Down,” soothe your soul and pamper your problems away at The Houstonian’s Trellis Spa — it’s the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas.

🧥 Don’t forget your “cardigan” when you glide around the rink at the Galleria.

👨‍🦳 Meet “The Man,” well, multiple men at Houston’s Mount Rush Hour.

🍊 We challenge you to find “Blank Space” at the Orange show, Houston’s ultra-eccentric folk art icon celebrating a very particular fruit (Yup, you guessed it: the orange).

😭 Let your “tears ricochet” at the Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park in Uptown Houston.

🔒 Reflect on “All Of The Girls You Loved Before” at Houston’s love lock bridge.

🧘‍♀️ Sit in silent reverie and achieve a state of “Sweet Nothing” at the Rothko Chapel.

🪓 Dealing with “Bad Blood”? Channel “Anti-Hero” vibes while by tossing shiny silver axes at big wooden targets at BATL Axe.

🚗 Oh, and “Don’t Blame Me” if you get caught in Houston traffic — “You’re On Your Own Kid.”

