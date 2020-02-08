What to know before you go: Houston’s ‘Mount Rush Hour’

Address: 1400 Elder St, Houston, TX 77007

Statesmanship Park… aka Mount Rush Hour!

Stephen F. Austin, Sam Houston, Abraham Lincoln and George Washington were created by Houston artist David Adickes. You can see Statesmanship Park from I45, but we got an up close look last week.

We took Houston Street to Edwards Street (by Stanton’s) and Edwards took us all the way there. The street is pretty quiet (except for the highway next door) and we were able to just park on the side. (If you Google map Statesmanship Park, it will get you there.)

This neighborhood has lots of new townhomes, some nice old bungalows and some houses in need of a lot of repair. There is a lot of highway traffic, but not a ton of street traffic… so as I always recommend at parks, do your own safety check when you go!

There is not much to do at the park… but it is a great spot for photos. After you visit, you could eat at Stanton’s, Henderson and Kane General Store or check out the view from Buffalo Bayou Brewery! Or go play at Dow Elementary Park or Barbara Fish Daniels Nature Play Area!

Houston’s ‘Mount Rush Hour’ (Jill B. Jarvis)

