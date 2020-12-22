The largest spa in Texas is opening inside The Houstonian in February

HOUSTON – As 2020 has been a stressful year, Houstonians could use some R & R at The Houstonian’s soon-to-be largest spa.

According to CultureMap and a news release, Trellis Spa underwent a “multi-million dollar” renovation and is set to become the largest spa in not only Houston but also in Texas, at more than 20,000 square feet.

The spa will feature 6,500 square feet of soaking pools, art and gardens, built to bring inspiration from the different cultures all over the world, a news release said.

In addition to several services such as facials, massages, and body treatments, Trellis will also bring a special “Tranquility Room” for pre- and post-service and a reflecting pool for guests to enjoy under customized chandeliers.

Trellis will open additional services including the “Touchless Therapy” beginning Spring 2021 using equipment such as the Gharieni, also known as the “Rolls Royce” of spa equipment, according to a news release.

Reservations to Trellis are now available and can be made by clicking here. Spa packages are also available.

Trellis Spa will open in February 2021.