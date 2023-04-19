Ready to see Taylor Swift? Here’s how Houston fans can get merch ahead of concert

HOUSTON – Swifties, do you need Taylor Swift Eras Tour merch ahead of the big concert this weekend?

If so, a merch truck will be outside of the NRG Stadium ahead of the popstars much anticipated concerts.

Swift’s first show will be on Friday, April 21, and the merch truck will be open Thursday, April 20, from 10 a.m. -7 p.m. outside of the Bud Light Plaza.

The merch truck was spotted headed toward the Houston area on Tuesday.

Merch items are expected to include t-shirts, hoodies, tote bags and water bottles.

Swift will have three shows in Houston — Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are sold out.

