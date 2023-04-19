Swifties unite for a Taylor Swift theme happy hour

Celebrate Taylor Swift's three-day Eras tour with Swifite themed happy hour drinks: Pink Paris French 75, Lavender Haze, and Bad Blood Margarita.

Calling all Swifties!

Get ready to ‘shake it off’ with Taylor Swift-inspired cocktails.

PINK FRENCH 75

Ingredients

1 oz. Gin

0.5 oz. of grapefruit juice

0.25. oz simple syrup

5 oz. of Prosecco

Top up with Prosecco (around 5 oz.)

Directions

Combine gin, grapefruit juice, and simple syrup in a champagne flute.

Top with Prosecco and garnish with a cherry.

LAVENDER HAZE

Ingredients

1 oz. Giffard Cremè de Violette

1 oz. Vodka

2 ½ oz. Sparkling Water

Directions

Pour Giffard Cremè de Violette and Vodka into a tall glass and mix.

Top with sparkling water and garnish with a mint leave.

BAD BLOOD MARGARITA

Ingredients

1.5 oz. Strawberry puree

0.5 oz. Lime Juice

0.75 oz. Simple syrup

1.5 oz. Silver Tequila

0.75 oz. Cointreau

2 dashes of Blood Orange Bitter

Orange slice and cherry for Garnish

Directions

Combine tequila, Cointreau, Blood Orange Bitter, Lime juice, Strawberry Puree, and Simple Syrup in a shaker.

Shake for 10 seconds, then strain it into a snifter glass with ice.

Garnish with an orange and cherry.

If these drinks sound tasty to you, visit the Blossom Hotel for a pre-show happy hour celebrating Taylor Swift.

Blossom Hotel

Friday, April 21 - Sunday, April 23

4 – 6 PM

7118 Bertner Ave.

Drinks priced at $9

For more information about the Blossom Hotel, click → here.