Swifties unite for a Taylor Swift theme happy hour

Calling all Swifties!
Get ready to ‘shake it off’ with Taylor Swift-inspired cocktails.
PINK FRENCH 75
Ingredients
1 oz. Gin
0.5 oz. of grapefruit juice
0.25. oz simple syrup
5 oz. of Prosecco
Top up with Prosecco (around 5 oz.)
Directions
Combine gin, grapefruit juice, and simple syrup in a champagne flute.
Top with Prosecco and garnish with a cherry.
LAVENDER HAZE
Ingredients
1 oz. Giffard Cremè de Violette
1 oz. Vodka
2 ½ oz. Sparkling Water
Directions
Pour Giffard Cremè de Violette and Vodka into a tall glass and mix.
Top with sparkling water and garnish with a mint leave.
BAD BLOOD MARGARITA
Ingredients
1.5 oz. Strawberry puree
0.5 oz. Lime Juice
0.75 oz. Simple syrup
1.5 oz. Silver Tequila
0.75 oz. Cointreau
2 dashes of Blood Orange Bitter
Orange slice and cherry for Garnish
Directions
Combine tequila, Cointreau, Blood Orange Bitter, Lime juice, Strawberry Puree, and Simple Syrup in a shaker.
Shake for 10 seconds, then strain it into a snifter glass with ice.
Garnish with an orange and cherry.
Taylor Swift Theme Happy Hour
If these drinks sound tasty to you, visit the Blossom Hotel for a pre-show happy hour celebrating Taylor Swift.
Blossom Hotel
Friday, April 21 - Sunday, April 23
4 – 6 PM
7118 Bertner Ave.
Drinks priced at $9
For more information about the Blossom Hotel, click → here.