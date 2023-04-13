Houston ISD board to hear presentation on takeover transition

Who will oversee Houston Independent School District? The Texas Education Agency is expected to give an update on the search for a new board Thursday evening.

The TEA says they received hundreds of applications. They’ve started the vetting process, but are still accepting applications.

A person must live within HISD boundaries. The TEA will not consider anyone convicted of a felony, or a crime that involved finances, fraud, theft, or a child.

Board managers are not paid but they do get reimbursed for their expenses for attending meetings.

According to the agency, a majority of the applicants are former teachers or worked in a school system and we’re African American, followed by White, Hispanic, or Asian descent.

The nine people selected will oversee one of the largest school districts with more than 200,000 students.

The meeting is taking place at the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center at 5 p.m. The TEA plans to have nine applicants selected on or before June 1.