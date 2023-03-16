Greater Houston Coalition Justice files lawsuit on behalf of Houston ISD against TEA for ‘discrimination’

HOUSTON – The Greater Houston Coalition Justice announced Thursday the filing of a lawsuit for discrimination against the Texas Education Agency on behalf of the Houston Independent School District following the agency’s decision to take over the school district, according to a news release.

The organization said the third-party complaint includes the State of Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott, and Mike Morath, TEA’s Commissioner of Education.

The release states that “The Texas Education Agency (TEA) is in violation of TITLE VI by discriminating against Houston Independent School District in deciding to take over control of HISD’s duty-elected Board of Trustees.”

Houston Coalition Justice alleged that the TEA has a “history of a pattern and systemic discriminating against minority school districts.”

The organization says it plans to file the complaint under TITLE VI of the 1064 Civil Rights ACT, saying the agency is providing “special treatment to other state majority white school districts,” the news release said.

The TEA announced its decision to move forward with the takeover on Wednesday. TEA Commissioner Mike Morath sent a letter to the Houston ISD Board of Trustees after meeting with Houston-area state lawmakers at the capitol, notifying them of the agency’s intent.

As part of the takeover, the agency will begin the search for a new superintendent and open an application for a new board of managers, all of whom are expected to be appointed “on or about” June 1.