‘No show like Houston’: Hat maker celebrating 44 years at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

HOUSTON – It’s the first day of the rodeo and hundreds of businesses from all over the country travel to Houston.

Reporter Cathy Hernandez stopped by to visit one owner who’s been coming for more than four decades!

Rick Bishop lives in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and does about four rodeos a year. He says there’s not another one like the rodeo here in Houston.

“I love it. I can’t get a real job,” he told Hernandez.

Bishop with Western Tradition is in his 44th year at Rodeo Houston.

“There’s no show like Houston. There’s the entertainment, the rodeo, the livestock caters to the kids,” he said. Bishop customizes straw and felt hats in all colors and styles. He can also add some pizazz if you like! “We style it the way you’d want it styled, not the way we want it styled, the way you want it, so we fit it to your head, custom, just like a custom hat,” Bishop said. His most expensive felt is $800 -- pure beaver fur. “The more beaver fur they add into the hat, the better it holds up in the elements and rain,” he said. Bishop says he’ll be coming back to the rodeo as long as he can.

“It’s what I do. The good lord only gave me one talent. I guess shaping hats so I had to keep doing it.” If you have your own hat, he can also clean a reshape it for only $15. His location is D40-85 in NRG Center!