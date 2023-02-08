Red Cross continues to support victims affected by tornado that struck Houston area

HOUSTON – The American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast region is continuing to support those affected by the tornado that impacted the Houston area.

The shelter at Revive Church in Pasadena is currently open for those who were affected by the severe damage (with no closing date), according to Red Cross.

Red Cross says caseworkers are meeting with individual families to find out their specific needs and how we can help them start their recovery phase.

“The Red Cross is here for the community and will be here as long as the community needs our support,” a news release said. “There are continued efforts to meet with those community members who have been affected and need assistance.”