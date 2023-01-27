‘It was pretty scary’: Driver captures video of Tuesday’s tornado that damaged Baytown business

Baytown, TX. – “I’ve never seen nothing like that in person it was pretty crazy.”

After learning that Tuesday’s tornado had already hit Deer Park and Pasadena, Will Fruge hopped in his truck, drove east on I-10 through Baytown toward Mont Belvieu when he came across the twister and shot video of it with his cell phone.

“You didn’t see it come out of nowhere,” Fruge said. “It was pretty scary. It literally just came out of nowhere.”

Fruge watched in disbelief as the tornado lifted debris up into the air and tossed it over the freeway.

He started shooting video of the tornado after it touched down in the parking lot of a Valero gas station at North Main and the East Freeway in Baytown where it carved a giant path of destruction.

“I didn’t realize how big it was,” Fruge said.

Fruge added that the tornado was on the ground for several minutes and once it jumped I-10, it touched down in an area that’s mainly farmland, so the damage was minimal.

He added that he was never worried about his own safety, not even for a second.

“I was 82nd airborne in the Army, so it was kind of fun. I know a little bit about meteorology. I was behind it. I stayed behind it the whole time. Pretty cool experience,” Fruge said.