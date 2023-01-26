City of Pasadena, Deer Park open Joint Recovery Center this weekend following recent tornado, officials announce

PASADENA/DEER PARK, Texas – The city of Pasadena and the city of Deer Park have announced a Joint Recovery Center for residents after severe weather ravaged their community on Tuesday.

According to officials, the center will be opened at the Pasadena Convention Center for residents to gather important recovery resources and information.

“The outpouring of support from our community has been amazing, but not surprising,” said Mayor Jeff Wagner. “Both Pasadena and Deer Park have been hit hard and we want to do everything we can to work together to get the necessary resources to our residents.”

When: Friday, January 27, 2023 – Sunday, January 29, 2023

Disaster Assistance Recovery Center

Where:

Pasadena Convention Center

7902 Fairmont Parkway

Pasadena, TX 77507

Hours: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. (Friday); 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Saturday); 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. (Sunday)

(More dates and times may be added as necessary.)

For more information on Pasadena Tornado Recovery Resources, go to www.pasadenatx.gov or www.readypasadena.org

For more information on Deer Park Tornado Recovery Resources, go to: www.deerparktx.gov