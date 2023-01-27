Roofing company offers free tarp services ahead of next rain; Families continue to clean up after storm earlier this week

PASADENA – The cleanup process continues for families after an EF3 tornado left a path of destruction in Pasadena, Deer Park, and southeast Houston.

“Never in my life…never in my life,” Francis Garcia said.

Francis Garcia says this was the first time she has experienced a tornado.

She was home alone when the tornado crushed her garage, cracked her foundation, and damaged one side of her home.

“You could hear it, and I barely made it to the bathroom. I heard this horrible sound, and the house shook,” she said.

Her kitchen has a big hole in the roof. Debris and insulation cover the floor.

The storm tore the roof off three other homes in the same area.

KPRC 2 spotted families picking up what was left behind, but homes across the street were spared from the historic storm.

“We don’t know what happened,” Garcia said.

George Puskas and his team at Core Four Roofing have been going to neighborhoods in the Pasadena and Deer Park area offering free tarp services.

“We have been out here since the morning after the storm, and it has been nonstop busy helping the community and helping the customers. These guys went through a major catastrophe, so we want to help the community get back on their feet,” Puskas said.

“George came to me and said, ‘How are you? Do you need any assistance?’ I said, ‘of course.’ I felt to trust him and everything,” Carmen Salamanca said.

Salamanca was home with her little boy when the storm hit her home on Fairway Street. Part of a tree snapped and destroyed her shed in the backyard.

“The rumbling of the noise, it got me. I am shaken up and impacted by it. So, it is scary, but I cannot imagine what the other families went through,” she said.

The Red Cross opened a shelter at the Revive Church on Fairmont Parkway.

From communities to businesses, everyone is helping out.

“This is when you really get to know your neighbors. When they are coming to see if you need help or if you can help them,” Salamanca said.

Puskas and his team will continue to help families. If you would like to get in touch with them, call 281-541-0027 to schedule a free appointment or visit their website, www.CoreFourRoofing.com