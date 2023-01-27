55º

Storm destruction, the calm after and looking ahead: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

HOUSTON – The weather made for a wild day earlier this week in the Houston area.

We’d like to thank everyone who shared photos on Click2Pins.com from their own backyards as the devastating weather whipped through Pasadena, Deer Park and so many other neighborhoods across the viewing area.

Here are some of the standout videos and images we received throughout the week.

In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in our area. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you. Here are some of this week’s best submissions. We’ve put a 📸 icon on top of our favorite for the week:

Texasbrat

Pasture after Tuesdays storms

Waller
Ron

Nice sunset this evening.

Houston
Mr. Mike

Beautiful Son rise on a cold and crisp day. Montgomery Tx.

Houston
KChandler

Sunrise off of a Carnival cruise ship balcony

Galveston
Dawn M

I couldn’t resist sharing this photo of this morning’s gorgeous sunrise!

Saint Hedwig
Ron

Was a beautiful day for a bike ride.

Houston
CambricM

Flooded street causing waves

Houston
Isaiah12

Center street, Deer park

Deer Park
SkyWatcher

It's a Roy G Biv sunset.

San Antonio
Leah

WilsonHill Colorado County after rain

Houston
DHD

Heavy rains

Pearland
epedraza34

Bliss Meadows Neighborhood in Pasadena.

Houston
Gary H

Avery Apartments. Deer Park

Houston
Gary H

Luella St. Deer Park

Pasadena
jamesmeador

After the tornado in Deer Park. We’re still here!

Deer Park
Matt B

Hi. Video taken of high rise crane just next to the zoo today. The video was just before the heavy rain hit the med center!

Houston

📸

WEEinthecity

The evening sun reflects off the grass top through the puddle of water left behind from the days weather yield. This is the After The Storm Still.

League City
Thriving Botanicals

I-10 Eastbound

Houston
Leah

At sunset yesterday after rain: the north wind doth blow the Texas flag which was adopted on this day in 1849.

Houston
Betty Boop

Hunt Lane at 151

San Antonio
Jean Maxton

Damaged house in Pasadena off of Brltway 8

Pasadena
Jean Maxton

Damaged house in Pasadena just off of Beltway 8

Pasadena
WEEinthecity

Yesterdays wind and rain brought misery and pain. The remains are to reflect on the strength you'll regain.

League City

Keep ‘em coming, y’all! We could feature your videos or photos in our next roundup story!

On your phone

Go to Click2Houston app, click on the button with three dots at the very top of the screen, tap Weather and then tap Click2Pins. Log in to upload a pin. Tap the channel and category your photo would fall under and then tap Upload a pin and choose the file from your phone.

On a computer

Go to Click2Pins.com, click on Upload a Pin, choose your photo from your phone or computer in the Upload file box, use the dropdown box to put your video or photo in the channel that best fits your photo, add a category and description, read our terms of use and click “Upload a Pin.” That’s it!

What’s your favorite photo from those above? Let us know in the comments.

