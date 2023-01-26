Deer Park community comes together to help victims of the tornado

Employees from a Deer Park area restaurant and several community members came together Wednesday to provide warm meals, water, and clean restrooms to anyone in need.

“We had very minor damage at the restaurant, so we did close today due to not having electricity. So, we got our family and friends together, brought our trailer out here, and we’re kind of giving some food back and some water back,” said Manager of the Spud Shack, Evhon Pace.

Pace said the popular restaurant and its distributors wanted to care for those serving and protecting the community, those working long hours to restore power, and folks who were trying to rebuild their home or business.

“It really means a lot. Honestly, that tornado came through and messed up my house, and their house, and the house next to ours. And we are all a big family living next to each other. We haven’t had power this entire time, and we have kids and everything” said resident Matthew Jenkins, who was thankful for the gesture.

The group told KPRC they plan to be back out tomorrow starting around 11 a.m.

“Some of the people that are working, trying to get the power lines back on have been working since last night. So we want to give them some food,” said 10-year-old Hailynn Speichinger.