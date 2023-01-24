Everything you need to know under one umbrella: Closures of Houston area businesses, activities due to inclement weather

HOUSTON – Several businesses and activities normally happening around town have either adjusted schedules, or temporarily shut down due to Tuesday’s inclement weather. Here is a list of what we have found, including other helpful weather-related safety information.

[This list will be updated periodically as information is received.]

SCHOOLS

Several Houston-area school districts are monitoring the severe weather conditions Tuesday.

Houston ISD, Aldine ISD, Spring ISD, Klein ISD, Splendora ISD, and other districts have said there are no changes to class schedules today, however, several districts have canceled after-school activities. Some have even put a shelter-in-place to ensure students’ safety. Click here for more information.

HOUSTON ZOO

Due to inclement weather conditions the Houston Zoo will close early at 1 p.m. today, Jan. 24 and plans to reopen on Wed, Jan. 25.

Guests who have purchased tickets for today can reschedule for another day of their choosing by emailing group.reservations@houstonzoo.org.

The safety of Zoo staff, guests and animals is the Zoo’s top priority.

