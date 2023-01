HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 28: Travelers search through flights after arriving at the William P. Hobby Airport on December 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Passengers flying with Southwest Airlines continue searching for their luggage after the airline canceled approximately 5,400 flights in less than 48 hours due to a variety of issues, including this year’s historic winter and scheduling complications involving crew members. On Monday, flights canceled for Southwest were 10 times higher than Delta Airlines which had the second most cancellations nationwide this holiday season. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(BRANDON BELL, 2022 Getty Images)