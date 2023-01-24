Storm threat today

Storm threat:

Another cold front is on tap for the day, which will bring a chance for some strong storms and heavy rain. Chances for showers and storms will increase early this morning with the storms becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Right now timing looks to be from 10AM-5PM, but this can and will shift as we get the storms moving through the morning hours.

11am Storm Locations (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Expect these storms to move quickly, but produce heavy rainfall. These storms will make travel difficult, so plan for extra drive time, especially during pick up time for the kids from school.

The radar will be active! (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Frequent lightning strikes and gusty winds will be likely with these storms. The high winds could lead to power outages. These storms will likely make the evening commute very messy, especially for the early hours of 3-5pm.

5pm Storm locations (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Heavy rainfall is a threat Tuesday with widespread rainfall totals 1-3″ and higher amounts possible in localized areas, which could lead to some street flooding in some areas.

We have a risk for flooding Tuesday. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The storm prediction center has placed southeast Texas under a medium threat for severe weather Tuesday. Damaging winds is the greatest threat, which could lead to power outages.

The risk is greatest south of I-10. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

10-day forecast:

Tuesday will be a day to be weather aware as a cold front will bring strong storms. Behind this cold front we will see cool and sunny weather to end the week. As we approach next weekend winds will shift to the southeast which will warm us up and increase humidity.