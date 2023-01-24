Powerful tornado rips through Pasadena area, damaging buildings and vehicles, police say

PASADENA, Texas – A large and destructive tornado ripped through the Pasadena area Tuesday afternoon during severe thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS also confirmed the tornado moved across the southern Harris County, near I-45 and Beltway 8 South. The tornado continued east and northeast through Pasadena, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said its office has received reports of possible impacts to buildings in the 6100 block of Spencer Highway. It is unknown if anyone has been injured.

One of the damaged buildings was a Pasadena animal shelter, Cypress Lucky Mutt Rescue. The animal shelter said the building was destroyed by the tornado and now its animals need a safe place to stay.

The Facebook post read the following: “The Pasadena Animal Shelter was destroyed by a tornado today. We have a volunteer heading there now to see how we can help but all of the dogs are going to need a safe place. If you have any room (even in your garage) and have the heart to open your home to any of these poor animals now is the time to step up! This is going to take the rescue village!”

The Mayor of Pasadena, Jeff Wagner, said there is severe damage to the animal shelter and roughly 70 animals that are sheltered there will be taken to the adoption center next door, which was not impacted. Wagner confirmed that two dogs were injured during the tornado and going to be taken to vets for treatment.

It is unknown if any other animals were injured or killed.

The city of Pasadena has asked residents to stay away from the following areas due to tornado damage in southeast Harris County:

Beltway 8 at Genoa Red Bluff

Fairmont Parkway at Mickey Gilley Boulevard

Burke at Crenshaw

So far, the Pasadena Police Department has reported downed power lines at Burke and Parkridge. The department also reports several commercial trucks overturned in the area near Beltway 8 and Fairmont, and Beltway 8 and Vista.

Overturned semi-truck on Beltway 8 east in Pasadena. (@Haddock03)

Severe storms and tornado impacts Pasadena area. This photo shows tornado damage of a vehicle near Deer Park. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Pasadena police said Red Cross is available to assist residents in need at Burke Road and Yellowstone Drive.

A storm survey is scheduled for Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.