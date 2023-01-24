WATCH LIVE: City of Deer Park updates emergency response after tornado damages buildings, knocks out power

HOUSTON – Tuesday’s storms left a path of damage in several parts of the Houston area.

From a large, destructive tornado in Deer Park, to a structural collapse near Baytown, to street flooding, heavy downpours, lightning, powerful wind and downed trees - the cleanup in the most hard-hit areas is now beginning.

Watch the City of Deer Park news conference scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

In Baytown, KPRC 2 reporter Bryce Newberry says Baytown fire and police departments are responding to reports of a gas leak near a reported structure collapse where flames are shooting from the ground of the front yard. He also added that trees are down and power is out in the Wooster neighborhood.

Baytown: Fire and CenterPoint crews are responding to possible gas leak near a reported structure collapse. Flame is shooting from the ground in what appears to be a front yard. Trees are down and power is out in the Wooster neighborhood. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/dM5Sab625o — Bryce Newberry (@KPRC2Bryce) January 24, 2023

Just arrived in the Wooster neighborhood of Baytown — trees are down and people who live on this street say they’re without power. Some have blown out windows. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/XWN85FnIYn — Bryce Newberry (@KPRC2Bryce) January 24, 2023

In southeast Houston, KPRC 2 reporter Taisha Walker saw downed trees and powerlines on Kirklane Driver and Kirkholm Drive.

Damage caused by storms in southeast Houston (KPRC)

Homes damaged in southeast Houston (KPRC)

The roof of an apartment complex was blown off at 11150 Beamer. @HoustonFire has transported three individuals with non-life threatening conditions.



There was also some damage in the neighborhood. st (2/4) #houwx #hounews — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 24, 2023

In Deer Park, officials confirmed that a tornado hit the area around 2:29 p.m.

City officials said they are currently assessing the damages and responding to minor injuries.

Officials also added that they are in contact with Harris County Emergency Management, the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Red Cross. Officials said Public Works is coordinating with CenterPoint Energy to repair power outages. Public Works is also out removing debris from the roadway.

Deer Park tornado damage. So far only one minor injury reported in the community near Luella and Phyllis. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/cZdG8PEsdK — Deven Clarke (@KPRC2Deven) January 24, 2023