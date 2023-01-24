51º

WATCH LIVE: City of Deer Park updates emergency response after tornado damages buildings, knocks out power

See videos, photos of the damage from Tuesday’s storms

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Homes damaged in southeast Houston (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Tuesday’s storms left a path of damage in several parts of the Houston area.

From a large, destructive tornado in Deer Park, to a structural collapse near Baytown, to street flooding, heavy downpours, lightning, powerful wind and downed trees - the cleanup in the most hard-hit areas is now beginning.

Watch the City of Deer Park news conference scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:

In Baytown, KPRC 2 reporter Bryce Newberry says Baytown fire and police departments are responding to reports of a gas leak near a reported structure collapse where flames are shooting from the ground of the front yard. He also added that trees are down and power is out in the Wooster neighborhood.

In southeast Houston, KPRC 2 reporter Taisha Walker saw downed trees and powerlines on Kirklane Driver and Kirkholm Drive.

Damage caused by storms in southeast Houston (KPRC)
In Deer Park, officials confirmed that a tornado hit the area around 2:29 p.m.

City officials said they are currently assessing the damages and responding to minor injuries.

Officials also added that they are in contact with Harris County Emergency Management, the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Red Cross. Officials said Public Works is coordinating with CenterPoint Energy to repair power outages. Public Works is also out removing debris from the roadway.

