The social media accounts we’re following for accurate, up-to-date info on the potential severe weather

HOUSTON – Houston faces a threat of severe weather as a slow-moving cold front advances toward central and east Texas Monday. The front will bring storms as well as the risk of heavy rainfall, severe thunderstorms, hail and tornadoes.
From weather advisories and forecast models to road conditions, the social media accounts listed below are providing accurate, up-to-date information on the impending inclement weather.
KPRC 2 meteorologists
KPRC 2 meteorologists are tracking the wintry weather moving through the state.
Frank Billingsley
- Facebook: facebook.com/FrankBillingsley
- Instagram: kprc2frankbillingsley
- Twitter: @KPRC2Frank
Khambrel Marshall
- Facebook: facebook.com/kprc2khambrelmarshall
- Instagram: kprc2khambrel
- Twitter: @KPRC2Khambrel
Justin Stapleton
- Facebook: facebook.com/KPRC2JustinStapleton
- Instagram: kprc2justinstapleton
- Twitter: @KPRC2Justin
Anthony Yanez
- Facebook: facebook.com/KPRC2AnthonyYanez
- Instagram: kprc2anthony
- Twitter: @KPRC2Anthony
Caroline Brown
- Facebook: facebook.com/KPRC2Caroline
- Instagram: kprc2caroline
- Twitter: @KPRC2Caroline
Harris County accounts
Jeff Lindner, Meteorologist and Director of Harris County Flood Control District
- Twitter: @JeffLindner
Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management
- Twitter: @ReadyHarris
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner
- Twitter: @SylvesterTurner
Houston TranStar
- Twitter: @houstontranstar
Texas accounts
Gov. Greg Abbott
- Twitter: @GovAbbott
The Public Utility Commission of Texas
- Twitter: @PUCTX
Texas Division of Emergency Management
- Twitter: @TDEM
Texas Department of Transportation - Houston
- Twitter: @TxDOTHouston
Federal accounts
National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center
- Twitter: @NWSWPC
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston
- Twitter: @NWSHouston
Sign up for local emergency alerts
- AlertHouston for the city of Houston
- Ready Harris Alerts for Harris County
