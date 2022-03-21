The social media accounts we’re following for accurate, up-to-date info on the potential severe weather

HOUSTON – Houston faces a threat of severe weather as a slow-moving cold front advances toward central and east Texas Monday. The front will bring storms as well as the risk of heavy rainfall, severe thunderstorms, hail and tornadoes.

From weather advisories and forecast models to road conditions, the social media accounts listed below are providing accurate, up-to-date information on the impending inclement weather.

KPRC 2 meteorologists

KPRC 2 meteorologists are tracking the wintry weather moving through the state.

Frank Billingsley

Khambrel Marshall

Justin Stapleton

Anthony Yanez

Caroline Brown

Harris County accounts

Jeff Lindner, Meteorologist and Director of Harris County Flood Control District

Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

Houston TranStar

Texas accounts

Gov. Greg Abbott

The Public Utility Commission of Texas

Texas Division of Emergency Management

Texas Department of Transportation - Houston

Federal accounts

National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston

