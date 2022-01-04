Temperatures to warm up this afternoon

What to expect in Houston through Friday

HOUSTON – We are starting Tuesday morning with temperatures above freezing and this afternoon will be warmer than Monday. A south wind is bringing the warm up.

Temperatures warm to the mid 60s this afternoon

Back to wearing shorts on Wednesday:

Temperatures warm to the mid-70s which is ten degrees above our average for this time of year.

What to expect in Houston

10-Day Forecast:

A dry cold front will move through southeast Texas Thursday morning brining back the cool. This front is not as strong as the one that moved through Sunday. And our next weekend may see periods of rain and thunderstorms with another cold front expected Monday morning.