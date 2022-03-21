The links you need during this anticipated bout with severe Southeast Texas storms. Bookmark this article and be prepared.

HOUSTON – People across our area should be prepared so they stay safe as severe storms possible to include heavy rain, hail and tornadoes are expected across Southeast Texas. To make sure you have all the information you need at your fingertips, we’ve put the links we use in our news coverage together in one place.
🌨 CURRENT WEATHER CONDITIONS
- Current weather conditions from the KPRC 2 Severe Weather Team (To get alerts right on your phone, download Frank’s Free Forecast App.)
🏫 SCHOOL CLOSURES
🚘 ROAD CONDITIONS
- Houston Transtar Incidents/Road Closures List (Includes high water locations when they occur)
- Check flight status at IAH and Hobby Airports (Want to dive even deeper into tracking flights, delays, and cancellations? Learn how here.)
🏠 PROTECTING YOURSELF, YOUR PROPERTY
📲 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION TO HELP OUR COMMUNITY STAY SAFE
GOVERNMENT AGENCY LINKS