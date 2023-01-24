Houston-area school districts canceling after-school activities, issuing shelter-in-place protocol amid storms, severe weather

HOUSTON – Several Houston-area school districts are monitoring the severe weather conditions Tuesday.

Houston ISD, Aldine ISD, Spring ISD, Klein ISD, and Splendora ISD have said there are no changes to class schedules today, however, several districts have canceled after-school activities. Some have even put a shelter-in-place to ensure students’ safety.

See the list of districts below:

☔️WEATHER UPDATE!☔️All HISD after-school activities are cancelled today January, 24th due to inclement weather forecast. Please check back at https://t.co/7hIAJ9OvZ8 for more updates. pic.twitter.com/CRIoCjvmtT — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) January 24, 2023

The SHS basketball games scheduled for today at Hardin Jefferson have been cancelled. The varsity boys' and girls' teams will play tomorrow at Hardin Jefferson. The girls will begin at 4:30, followed by the boys' game. pic.twitter.com/lJJQ3BnT63 — Splendora ISD Athletics (@Athletics_SISD) January 24, 2023

Spring ISD is currently monitoring the possibility of severe weather conditions in our area this afternoon. The forecast includes the potential for severe storms. We will update you as soon as possible if postponement/cancellation of extracurricular activities becomes necessary. pic.twitter.com/qSPPp9EOmW — Spring ISD (@SpringISD) January 24, 2023

Conroe ISD district and campus administrators are actively monitoring the severe storms moving through the greater-Houston area today. If needed, students and staff will be moved to secure areas within the buildings until the severe weather passes. pic.twitter.com/LOphWuzJhb — Conroe ISD (@ConroeISD) January 24, 2023

East Chamber ISD released the following statement:

“Due to the possibility of inclement weather at the time we normally dismiss school, ECISD will run buses early today at 1:00 P.M. Also, ACE and all after school activities are canceled for today. Thank you and be safe on the roads today.”

Liberty County ISD released the following statement:

“EARLY RELEASE TODAY: All campuses will be releasing students today, January 24th, 2023 at 1:00 PM. Inclement weather with strong winds and possible flooding are possible this afternoon at our normal release time. The safety of our students, staff, and community is always our top priority.

SALIDA TEMPRANO HOY: Todos los campus dejarán salir a los estudiantes hoy, 24 de enero de 2023 a la 1:00 p. m. Las inclemencias del tiempo con fuertes vientos y posibles inundaciones son posibles esta tarde en nuestro horario normal de lanzamiento. La seguridad de nuestros estudiantes, personal y comunidad es siempre nuestra principal prioridad.”

Klein ISD says all schools have relocated students from temporary buildings to main buildings “out of an abundance of caution.”

UPDATE #2 - Out of an abundance of caution, all schools have relocated students from temporary buildings to our main campuses. — Klein ISD (@KleinISD) January 24, 2023

Katy ISD has issued a shelter-in-place as the severe weather continues:

“We continue to monitor weather conditions and work alongside partner agencies, following all proper protocols to ensure the safety of our students and staff. All students and staff are remaining indoors per our Shelter in Place protocol. Updates will be provided as information becomes available.”

