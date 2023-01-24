62º

PHOTOS: Hail, rain and more; See images KPRC 2 viewers captured of the storms heading through Southeast Texas

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Click2Pins.com submission (Click2, Click2Pins/Skywatcher)

HOUSTON – Severe weather is heading through Southeast Texas on Tuesday, with multiple watches and warnings now activated.

If you have photos or videos you’d like to send us of the weather, go to Click2Pins.com. But be sure to be safe!

Take a look at some of the weather headed through the Houston area on Tuesday:

Pins User

Training downpours in Stagecoach

Houston
Patrick- Cat Spring

2.5 inches in 30 minutes in Car Spring

Cat Spring
PatriciaMal

Heavy Rains tornado warnings near 99& 249

Houston
Kathy S.

The Galveston beach construction crew was fearing their porta-potti would blow away.

Houston
dsummerford2

This is from my home that faces Fry Road at Blackhorse Golf Course in Cypress.

Houston
ADMulholland

Peas sized hail - better pics when storm passes

San Antonio
ADMulholland

Was able to get a picture of the hail

San Antonio
Courtneyw

2.6in close to Ih10 in seguin

Seguin
SkyWatcher

Glorious hydro meteors! Can we get an encore?

San Antonio
SkyWatcher

There's water running through my house gutters. It's a rainy day miracle!

San Antonio

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

