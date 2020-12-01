5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, Dec. 1

Here are things to know for Tuesday, Dec. 1:

1. ‘Absolutely foul play’: Mother of Houston Instagram star Alexis Sharkey wants answers after daughter found dead

The last time they talked, Stacey Robinault and her Instagram star daughter, Alexis Sharkey, were planning Christmas in Pennsylvania.

Robinault’s nightmare began on Saturday night when her daughter’s husband and friends called to say Sharkey was missing and that they had reported her disappearance to Houston police.

On Monday, homicide detectives told the family that the naked body found on the side of the road a few miles from the Sharkey’s apartment by a garbage truck driver on Saturday was, in fact, Alexis Sharkey.

Read more.

2. Curfew among ‘limited options’ that can be used to slow spread of coronavirus, Turner says

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Monday that a curfew is among the “limited options” that he has available to slow the spread of coronavirus in the city as officials brace for an increase in cases after Thanksgiving travel.

Turner reported an additional 685 COVID-19 cases in the city and a positivity rate of 8.4%, which is slightly lower than last week. Hospitalizations are up to 12% in Houston, according to Dr. David Persse, chief medical officer for the city.

Read more.

3. Texans, NFL teams temporarily shut down facilities

The Houston Texans and several other teams are all going virtual Monday and Tuesday after the NFL temporarily shut down in-person activities.

The mandate does not apply to any teams who have games Monday or Tuesday, but the rest must hold Zoom meetings and stay home.

According to a memo released to teams, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell caught wind of several NFL players and staffers who “celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday with out-of-town guests.”

Read more.

4. 6 Klein ISD students hospitalized after ingesting substance brought from home, officials say

Six Hildebrandt Intermediate School students were hospitalized Monday after ingesting a substance that was brought to school from home, officials said.

Officials from the Klein Independent School District said ambulances took the students to Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands after ingesting the substance that was brought to the school by a student.

All six students are said to be in stable condition.

Officials said it is not yet clear what the substance was, but Klein ISD police are investigating the incident.

Read more.

5. History made on ‘Millionaire’: Celeb chef wins $1M for Houston’s Southern Smoke

A Houston-based charity made history Sunday night when celebrity chef David Chang earned $1 million on “Who Wants to be a Millionaire.”

Chang, who is the founder of Momofuku, became the first celebrity to win and Southern Smoke became the first charity to win the million on the show, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

According to a Facebook post on Nov. 11, Chang has been a longtime supporter and friend to Southern Smoke, participating in the 2017 Southern Smoke Festival to raise funds for restaurant workers affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Read more.

