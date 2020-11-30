History made on ‘Millionaire’: Celeb chef wins $1M for Houston’s Southern Smoke

HOUSTON – A Houston-based charity made history Sunday night when celebrity chef David Chang earned $1 million on “Who Wants to be a Millionaire.”

Chang, who is the founder of Momofuku, became the first celebrity to win and Southern Smoke became the first charity to win the million on the show, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

According to a Facebook post on Nov. 11, Chang has been a longtime supporter and friend to Southern Smoke, participating in the 2017 Southern Smoke Festival to raise funds for restaurant workers affected by Hurricane Harvey.

History was made, tonight!!! IN CASE YOU JUST MISSED IT: David Chang was the first celebrity to go for a million... Posted by Southern Smoke on Sunday, November 29, 2020

This year with the COVID-19 pandemic, he frequently mentioned, including on “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” that the foundation is an essential charity.

Chang wrote on Instagram he thanked two of his friends, ‘Tigertail” director Alan Yang and ESPN’s Mina Kimes for paving a path to win.

Southern Smoke’s biggest donation will go towards workers in the food and beverage industry who are struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic.