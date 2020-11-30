Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to discuss COVID-19 situation in city

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner is scheduled to hold a news conference Monday at 3 p.m. to provide an update on the city’s response to COVID-19.

The Mayor will be joined by Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Persse and representatives from the Houston Police Department, Houston Fire Department and Office of Emergency Management.

The mayor is also expected to discuss the freeze warning issued by the National Weather Service for Houston.

KPRC 2 will share a live stream of this news conference in the video player at the top of this article. Be sure to tune in at 3 p.m.