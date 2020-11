(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – Houston Texans receiver Will Fuller announced via Instagram that he has been suspended for six games by the NFL for violating the league’s PED policy.

Fuller said he trusted a medical professional “who prescribed medication that he believed to be permitted under the NFL’s drug policy.”

Last week in Detroit, Fuller had six catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

Read his statement below: