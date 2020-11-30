The Woodlands and Sugar Land residents have some of the biggest holiday budgets in U.S.

Residents of The Woodlands and Sugar Land might be doing more holiday shopping than others this season.

A study by WalletHub found four Houston-area suburbs – including The Woodlands and Sugar Land which ranked sixth and seventh, respectively – are among the top 30 in the U.S. for having the biggest average holiday budget.

WalletHub reports the average The Woodlands and Sugar Land households are expected to spend approximately $2,729 and 2,728, respectively, surpassing Houston’s average holiday budget for 2020 of $565, according to Chron.

To calculate estimates, WalletHub based on each city’s income, age and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio.

Other Houston-area suburbs that topped the list included League City, taking spot No. 15, and Pearland, No. 23, which estimated holiday budgets are $2,501 and $2,319, respectively.

If you reside in one of these suburbs – do the calculations accurately reflect your holiday budget? Let us know in the comments below.