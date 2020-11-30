Boater missing since Friday rescued after found clinging to capsized vessel

A 62-year-old boater missing for nearly two days was found alive, clinging to his capsized vessel more than 80 miles offshore on Sunday, KPRC 2′s sister-station WJXT reported.

According to the report, Stuart Bee was recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard‘s 225-foot motor vessel named Angeles, whose crew discovered the man clinging to the bow of the vessel.

The crew immediately took Bee aboard and transported him to shore, WJXT reports.

The U.S. Coast Guard spotted and rescued Stuart Bee on Sunday after he went missing late Friday afternoon. (Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

According to USCG, Bee was reported missing after heading out of Florida’s Cape Marina at 4 p.m. Friday.

Bee did not specify when he would return. However, his brother told authorities Bee never stays out on the water for more than 24 hours, according to USCG.