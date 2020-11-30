Texans, NFL teams temporarily shut down facilities

The Houston Texans and several other teams are all going virtual Monday and Tuesday after the NFL temporarily shut down in-person activities.

The mandate does not apply to any teams who have games Monday or Tuesday, but the rest must hold Zoom meetings and stay home.

The league is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, with games constantly being postponed.

According to a memo released to teams, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell caught wind of several NFL players and staffers who “celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday with out-of-town guests.”

Texans Interim Head Coach, Romeo Crennel, said while Zoom is not ideal, he feels his guys are locked in.

“I understand also that when you’re in a Zoom situation that you’re at home, and there are distractions at home,” explained Crennel. “But I think for the most part, from what I’ve noticed over our Zoom meetings, we’ve been Zooming some since summer, that our guys pay attention, they listen, and they try to minimize the distractions of being at home.”

Here is the memo, via NFL Network: