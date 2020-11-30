6 Klein ISD students hospitalized after ingesting substance brought from home, officials say

SPRING, Texas – Six Hildebrandt Intermediate School students were hospitalized Monday after ingesting a substance that was brought to school from home, officials said.

Officials from the Klein Independent School District said ambulances took the students to Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands after ingesting the substance that was brought to the school by a student.

All six students are said to be in stable condition.

Officials said it is not yet clear what the substance was, but Klein ISD police are investigating the incident.