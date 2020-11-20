5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, Nov. 20

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Here are things to know for Friday, Nov. 20:

1. Houston radio personality Dinah Powers dies

Dinah Powers, the former co-host of a Houston morning-drive radio show, has died after battling cancer.

Rod Ryan, of “The Rod Ryan Show” on KTBZ-FM, announced her death Thursday with a touching post on the radio station’s website.

Powers had been diagnosed with stage four uterine cancer that had spread to her lungs.

She left the radio show last year.

Read more.

2. Klein ISD teacher dies after being found unresponsive by students on campus

A Wunderlich Intermediate School teacher has died after being found unresponsive by students on campus Thursday afternoon, according to Klein ISD. The district identified the teacher as Erick “Matthew” Smith.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

“It is with great sadness that I share with you that we have lost a member of our Wunderlich Family,” wrote Principal Clay Huggins. “We extend our deepest sympathies to Mr. Smith’s family.”

Read more.

3. COVID-19 patients experiencing psychosis months after recovery

While the extent of post-COVID side effects aren’t yet entirely understood, another alarming trend has come up. About 20-25% of patients are getting a psychosis diagnosis months after recovery.

In previous reports, we’ve heard that the lungs, heart, kidneys can possibly experience long-term side effects.

“Why it’s affecting everything we don’t know that, of course,” said Dr. Asim Shah, chief of Psychiatry at Ben Taub Hospital. “Post-COVID depression, anxiety, insomnia, psychosis, sometimes cognitive issues – maybe 20-25% of people suffer.”

Read more.

4. Katy High School football star kicked off team, now suing to be reinstated

A star quarterback for Katy High School, who made headlines last year for being caught on camera using a racial slur, is once again off the football team. Now, he is suing Katy ISD to be reinstated.

“My mind and my heart is focused on playing the game that I love and getting a good education while I’m doing it,” said Branson McClelland, reading from prepared remarks during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The 19-year-old student was suspended in September after a Katy ISD police and a K-9 found a substance they believed to be marijuana in Bronson’s vehicle during a search of the Katy H.S. parking lot.

Read more.

5. Google launches program in Houston for Black, LatinX small business owners

In an effort to assist Black and Latinx small businesses, Grow with Google is introducing its Digital Coaches Program in Houston.

According to Google, the Digital Coaches Program provides free digital skills training and coaching to help Black and Latinx small businesses reach new customers, thrive online, and grow.

An announcement made on Instagram revealed businesswoman Joy Hutton will serve as Houston’s digital coach.

Read more.

