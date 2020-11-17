River Oaks Bookstore closing at the end of the year

After nearly 47 years, River Oaks Bookstore’s story has come to an end.

According to a Facebook post by a current employee, River Oaks Bookstore will permanently close at the end of this year.

“After nearly forty-seven years in business, River Oaks Bookstore will close at the end of this year. When our doors close, a huge part of my life – all of our lives – will close with it,” bookstore employee Whitney Carson wrote on Facebook.

The closing comes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which jeopardized the fate of several small businesses.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, bookstores nationwide experienced a plummet in sales by 65 percent in April compared to a year prior, Houston Chronicle reports.

In an effort to adapt to the circumstance, the River Oaks Bookstore offered curbside pickup and delivery services while its doors locked out in-store shoppers.

As coronavirus resurges around the country, Carson is reminding others to support local businesses during this challenging time.

“When possible, shop local. Pay attention to the places and people that make a difference to your community, and to you," Carson wrote. “Remember, now more than ever, that it matters and these places matter.”