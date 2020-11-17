71ºF

Local News

River Oaks Bookstore closing at the end of the year

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Local, Business, River Oaks, River Oaks Bookstore
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 17: A 'Sorry we are closed' sign is seen on a restaurant window on March 17, 2020 in Annecy, France. Coronavirus (Covid-19) has spread to over 156 countries in a matter of weeks, claiming over 6,500 lives and infecting over 170,000. In order to combat the outbreak, and during a televised speech dedicated to the coronavirus crisis on March 16, French President, Emmanuel Macron announced that France starts a nationwide lockdown on March 17 at noon. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 17: A 'Sorry we are closed' sign is seen on a restaurant window on March 17, 2020 in Annecy, France. Coronavirus (Covid-19) has spread to over 156 countries in a matter of weeks, claiming over 6,500 lives and infecting over 170,000. In order to combat the outbreak, and during a televised speech dedicated to the coronavirus crisis on March 16, French President, Emmanuel Macron announced that France starts a nationwide lockdown on March 17 at noon. (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images) (2020 Richard Bord)

After nearly 47 years, River Oaks Bookstore’s story has come to an end.

According to a Facebook post by a current employee, River Oaks Bookstore will permanently close at the end of this year.

“After nearly forty-seven years in business, River Oaks Bookstore will close at the end of this year. When our doors close, a huge part of my life – all of our lives – will close with it,” bookstore employee Whitney Carson wrote on Facebook.

The closing comes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which jeopardized the fate of several small businesses.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, bookstores nationwide experienced a plummet in sales by 65 percent in April compared to a year prior, Houston Chronicle reports.

In an effort to adapt to the circumstance, the River Oaks Bookstore offered curbside pickup and delivery services while its doors locked out in-store shoppers.

As coronavirus resurges around the country, Carson is reminding others to support local businesses during this challenging time.

“When possible, shop local. Pay attention to the places and people that make a difference to your community, and to you," Carson wrote. “Remember, now more than ever, that it matters and these places matter.”

I have thought, endlessly, of what I might say and how I might say it, when the time came to “announce” this news,...

Posted by Whitney Andrews Corson on Saturday, November 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: