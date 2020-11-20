Klein ISD teacher dies after being found unresponsive by students on campus

HOUSTON – A Wunderlich Intermediate School teacher has died after being found unresponsive by students on campus Thursday afternoon, according to Klein ISD. The district identified the teacher as Erick “Matthew” Smith.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

“It is with great sadness that I share with you that we have lost a member of our Wunderlich Family,” wrote Principal Clay Huggins. “We extend our deepest sympathies to Mr. Smith’s family.”

The Klein ISD Critical Incident Response Team will be on campus Friday and will continue to be available for any student and staff member in need of support.

“This loss may raise many emotions, concerns, and questions,” Huggins wrote. “The passing of this beloved educator touches the hearts of many of our community members, and you may wish to help the family in their time of need. At this time, we are respecting the family’s privacy and time to grieve. If there is something we can do to assist the family as a Wunderlich community, we will communicate that information to you.”

The Klein ISD Guidance and Counseling Department have complied information for those who may be grieving. You can find the information here.

If your child needs additional assistance, please contact the school office during normal business hours at 832-249-5200.