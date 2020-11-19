Ask 2: When the COVID-19 vaccine is released to the public, how much is going to cost and who is going to pay for it?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: When the COVID-19 vaccine is released to the public, how much is going to cost and who is going to pay for it?

Answer: Recent reports offer hope that the coronavirus vaccine will be widely available at no additional cost in the United States.

Under the Trump Administration, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is taking steps to ensure all Americans have access to the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost when it becomes available, its website states.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we have developed a comprehensive plan to support the swift and successful distribution of a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19,” CMS Administrator Seema Verma said.

Additionally, the Washington Post reports hundreds of millions of vaccine doses have been pre-purchased with taxpayer money, and the U.S. federal government has vowed to make them available free.

