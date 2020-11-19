Google launches program in Houston for Black, LatinX small business owners

In an effort to assist Black and Latinx small businesses, Grow with Google is introducing its Digital Coaches Program in Houston.

According to Google, the Digital Coaches Program provides free digital skills training and coaching to help Black and Latinx small businesses reach new customers, thrive online, and grow.

An announcement made on Instagram revealed businesswoman Joy Hutton will serve as Houston’s digital coach.

Hutton is the founder of management consulting firm Joy of Consulting, The Restaurant Girl which assists restaurants with their organizational structure, and beauty on-demand platform on the go GLAM.

Hutton was recently honored by the City of Houston which named Feb. 4, 2020, as “Joy M. Hutton Day” in recognition of her leadership in entrepreneurship, according to her Digital Coaches Program introduction.

The program will kick-off Friday with its first virtual workshop – Connect with Customers and Manage Your Business Remotely – for Houstonians.

Hutton is set to four workshops including through Dec. 17.

Other workshops include Get Your Local Business on Google Search and Maps, Reach Customers Online with Google and Digital Skills for Everyday Tasks.

Click here to register for the upcoming virtual workshops.