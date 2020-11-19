Houston radio personality Dinah Powers dies

HOUSTON – Dinah Powers, the former co-host of a Houston morning-drive radio show, has died after battling cancer.

Rod Ryan, of “The Rod Ryan Show” on KTBZ-FM, announced her death Thursday with a touching post on the radio station’s website.

“I will never forget her,” Ryan wrote.

Powers had been diagnosed stage four uterine cancer.

She left the radio show last year.

This developing story will be updated.