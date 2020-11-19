74ºF

Local News

Houston radio personality Dinah Powers dies

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: KTBZ, Dinah Powers, Radio, Houston, Local
Dinah Powers is seen in an image taken from a YouTube video posted by KTBZ-FM on Sept. 16, 2019.
Dinah Powers is seen in an image taken from a YouTube video posted by KTBZ-FM on Sept. 16, 2019. (YouTube/The Buzz)

HOUSTON – Dinah Powers, the former co-host of a Houston morning-drive radio show, has died after battling cancer.

Rod Ryan, of “The Rod Ryan Show” on KTBZ-FM, announced her death Thursday with a touching post on the radio station’s website.

“I will never forget her,” Ryan wrote.

Powers had been diagnosed stage four uterine cancer.

She left the radio show last year.

This developing story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: