5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, Nov. 18

1. 6-year-old Conroe girl dies after she was run over by school bus, police say

A 6-year-old girl is dead after she was run over by a school bus Tuesday morning in Conroe, police told KPRC 2.

Conroe police said it happened in the 2200 block of 1st Street around 7:30 a.m.

The girl, who family members identified as Sophia Isabella Irehata, was running late for the bus after the other kids had already loaded up. Police said the bus driver didn’t see Sophia run in front of the bus and started driving off when the bus ran over her.

2. HPD tracks down serial fraud suspect tied to more than 1,400 cases in several states

Houston police tracked down a serial fraud suspect tied to more than 1,400 cases in several states and cities, including Houston.

Police said Jarius Bell of Ruston, of Louisiana, is connected to at least three cases of vehicle fraud in the Houston area.

Police arrested Bell but said his fingerprints did not match anyone with an arrest record. They said he was given a low bond and was out of jail the next day. So they began to do some digging.

“We ran his face through a facial recognition program and it came up with a person who was arrested in Louisiana for 1,400 counts of fraud named Jarius Bell,” Schlosser said.

3. Priest accused of sexually abusing children headed to prison

A Houston-area priest who was accused of sexually abusing children has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

KPRC 2 Investigates has learned, Father Manuel La Rosa-Lopez pleaded guilty to two counts of indecency with a child on early Tuesday morning. It was part of a plea deal that will send him to prison for a decade and make him a registered sex offender for the rest of his life, according to prosecutors.

4. Group announces cancellations of major 2021 Galveston Mardi Gras events

The group behind the Grand Night Parade, Coronation and Ball for Mardi Gras in Galveston announced Tuesday the cancellation of its 2021 celebrations.

The news release noted that other significant Mardi Gras! Galveston events have also been canceled including the San Luis Salute, hosted annually by the Fertitta Family since 1996.

The Knights of Momus said it was a unanimous decision among its executive committee to cancel the events due to the public’s safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

5. Texas is one of the most dangerous places to have a baby

It might be hard to believe, but Texas is one of the most dangerous places to have a baby, and it’s even more dire for women and babies of color.

We are learning more about infant fatality rates and maternal mortality from a new March of Dimes report. Texas did not do well and Harris County is even worse.

