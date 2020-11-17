Group announces cancellations of major 2021 Galveston Mardi Gras events

HOUSTON – The group behind the Grand Night Parade, Coronation and Ball for Mardi Gras in Galveston announced Tuesday the cancellation of its 2021 celebrations.

The news release noted that other significant Mardi Gras! Galveston events have also been canceled including the San Luis Salute, hosted annually by the Fertitta Family since 1996.

The Knights of Momus said it was a unanimous decision among its executive committee to cancel the events due to the public’s safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had hoped we might find some safe way to hold the events, but the current surge in cases entering the holiday season rendered this hope untenable and the risks unmanageable,” Kenneth Shelton, Jr., chairman of the Executive Committee of the Knights of Momus, said. “Further, while the existence of the vaccine holds promise for the future, it will likely make the public feel less at risk and thus more prone to risky behavior.”

The celebrations for all of these events are scheduled to resume in 2022, the group added.