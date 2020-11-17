Priest accused of sexually abusing children headed to prison

HOUSTON – A Houston-area priest who was accused of sexually abusing children has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

KPRC 2 Investigates has learned, Father Manuel La Rosa-Lopez plead guilty early Tuesday morning.

He was charged with four counts of indecency with a child involving sexual contact.

Investigators said La Rosa-Lopez abused a girl and a boy while he was a priest at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe from the late ’90s to early 2000s. A third person came forward last year and said he was also abused by La Rosa-Lopez when he served as an altar boy in the mid-'90s.

Prosecutors said the children reported the abuse to church officials at the time, but that information was never relayed to law enforcement.

A warrant was issued for La-Rosa Lopez in September 2018. He then turned himself in to the Montgomery County Jail.