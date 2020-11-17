Free Thanksgiving dinner for your family via Walmart: Here’s how to get it

HOUSTON – A “Free Thanksgiving Dinner” program via Walmart and a number of other companies will provide a cash back offer on nine food staples while supplies last.

Turkey, green beans, cream of mushroom soup, crispy onions, potatoes, cranberry sauce, stuffing, gravy and a 2-liter of soda, are all part of the promotion.

The meal offer for five people is through the app called Ibotta. Campbell’s, Butterball, Ibotta and Coca-Cola are also part of the promotion.

Here’s how to redeem the free Thanksgiving dinner:

Download the free Ibotta app or newly launched Ibotta Browser Extension

Follow the instructions to add all nine free Thanksgiving dinner items to your Walmart shopping list.

Go to any Walmart location nationwide to shop for the products in-store or shop online for free curbside pick up through Walmart’s Pickup and Delivery service. To learn more about Ibotta’s ‘Free Thanksgiving Dinner’ campaign, go here.