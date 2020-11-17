PHOTOS: Baby dolphin calf in need of help in Galveston area, local nonprofit says

GALVESTON, Texas – A baby dolphin is in need of assistance in Galveston, according to a local nonprofit’s social media posting.

The Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network said on Facebook that a dolphin calf was spotted with debris wrapped tightly around its neck.

The calf, as seen in this photo from the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network. (Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network)

Galveston locals: we need your urgent help and eyes on the water! This little dolphin calf has debris wrapped tightly... Posted by Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

The group is looking for the public’s help to sight and report the dolphin so the debris can be removed by experts.

Have you seen it? It was last spotted in the Galveston Ship Channel and previously in Galveston Bay. If you have seen the entangled dolphin, you can report it at 1-800-9MAMMAL (962-6625).

The Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network urges people who sight the animal to collect a GPS location or photos/videos where possible, but do not attempt to approach or pursue the calf and keep a distance of at least 50 yards away from the dolphins in order to avoid stressing the animals.