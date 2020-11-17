6-year-old Conroe girl dies after she was run over by school bus, police say

CONROE, Texas – A 6-year-old girl is dead after she was run over by a school bus Tuesday morning in Conroe, police told KPRC 2.

Conroe police said it happened in the 2200 block of 1st Street. The girl was running late for the bus after the other kids had already loaded up. Police said the bus driver didn’t see the girl run in front of the bus and started driving off when the bus ran over the child.

The bus driver stopped.

The child was transported to Texas Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead at 8:42 a.m.

Conroe police are investigating.